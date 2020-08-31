London financial district asks if it should remove statues linked to slavery By Reuters





LONDON (Reuters) – The governing body in charge of London’s financial district is requesting for views on whether to remove statues and other landmarks with historical links to slavery and bigotry, as part of its reaction to the Black Lives Matter motion.

The City of London Corporation, which runs the location that is house to a few of the world’s most significant banks, has actually introduced a three-month assessment.

The memorials might be re-sited, reinterpreted or kept depending upon the actions gathered, Andrien Meyers, co-chair of the City’s Tackling Racism Taskforce, stated. Street and structure names might likewise be altered.

“We know that historical symbols continue to have an impact today and we want to understand how people feel about this aspect of our cultural history,” Meyers stated.

Statues and memorials with links to slavery and bigotry have actually been targeted internationally, with some fallen by protesters and others eliminated by civic authorities or homeowner.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations have actually required UK authorities and business to start considering bigotry and the nation’s previous links to slavery, which brought huge wealth in the 17th and 18th centuries.

The Lloyd’s of London insurance coverage market and Bank of England are amongst City organisations that have actually apologised …