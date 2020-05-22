Londo Mollari on ‘Babylon 5’ ‘Memba Him?!

New York City indigenous Peter Jurasik is best recognized for his duty as the Centauri mediator with an insane hairstyle Londo Mollari– that works as the Emperor of the Centauri Republic– in the ’90 s area program “Babylon 5.”

Peter Jurasik shared the sci-fi display with some amazing stars consisting of Andreas Katsulas as the reptile looking Narn indigenous, G’Kar … as well as Mira Furlan as the Mir hottie, Delenn.

Jurasik is likewise recognized for his personalities Sid The Snitch on the ’80 s reveal “Hill Street Blues” as well as Crom in the 1982 futurist movie “Tron.”