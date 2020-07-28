LONDISK Micro SD Card 64GB SDXC Memory Card C10 U1 TF/Flash Card for Mobile Phone/Tablet/Digital Cameras/DSLR(U1 64GB)



Price: $11.22

(as of Jul 28,2020 19:32:18 UTC – Details)



All Of Authentic LONDISK Micro SD Cards Are Sold By LONDISK Official Store

About LONDISK Micro SD Card 64GB

microSDHC and microSDXC Logos are trademarks of SD-3C,LLC

Why Choose LONDISK Micro SD Cards?

LONDISK 64GB Micro SDXC Card is a Better Choice for Storing Important Data Information:

1, LONDISK 64GB Memory Card is designed for Android smartphones with a MicroSD card slot (such as Motorola ,Sony, Asus, Droid, ZTE, HTC, Huawei, Edge, LG,Samsung Galaxy S5, S7,) and tablets, interchangeable-lens cameras, etc. Each LONDISK micro sd card comes with Micro SD adapter, so the memory cards can be used as SD card, widely used for Digital camera(Nikon Coolpix, Canon IXUS, Panasonic Lumix), computer, Tablets, Dash cam, action cameras(DJI Phantom, Dimika Actiona Cam), Drones, GPS, Macs, and Mac books with SD Card slot. LONDISK micros sd card support Ultra-HD video playback and high-resolution photos.

2,With high performance, LONDISK SDXC Memory Card 64GB is available for Ultra-HD Mp4 video, keep on shooting and recording, don’t worry about running out of memory.

3,Ultra high speed reading/writing, display your high-video on ultra HD TVs and monitors. You can quickly transfer and easily share your content anytime.

About Capacity of LONDISK Memory Card Class 10 U1:

1GB=1 billion bytes, actual available capacity may vary. Partial space for systems and maintenance, capacity is about 93% of 64GB.

Storage: About 9 hours Full HD video / 18700 photos / 9765 songs

Warm Tips:

Speed of Micros SD card will be reduced by low quality card reader.

After-Sale-Service

LONDISK microSD card comes with 10 years warranty. Free replacement for any time.

[Usage for LONDISK Micro SD Card] 64GB memory card is perfect for smart phones / tablets / dash cam / DJI / cameras (Canon, Nikon, Sony etc).

[10-year-warranty] 64GB Micros SD Card comes with free SD adapter. Free replacement both for memories micro sd 64GB and micro SD adapter.

[Authentic LONDISK microSD Card 64GB] Original LONDISK Micro SD Card compatible with microSDHC / microSDXC supporting host devices.

[Backed By 4-proof Protection] SDXC memory card can protect your data from X-ray / water / magnet / shock. Keep your important data safety.

[Speed of Micro SD Memory Cards] 64GB microSDHC card is about 80/40MB/s read / write speeds for fast shooting and transfer.