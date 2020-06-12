Lonar Lake: A 50,000-year-old lake in India just turned pink and experts don’t know exactly why

That was the question on people’s minds across India after Lonar Lake in hawaii of Maharashtra suddenly changed hues in recent days.

Gajanan Kharat, a nearby geologist, said in a video posted to Maharashtra Tourism’s Twitter feed , that this has happened before, but wasn’t as prominent.

“It’s looking particularly red this year because this year the water’s salinity has increased,” he said. “The amount of water in the lake has reduced and the lake has become shallower, so the salinity has gone up and caused some internal changes.”