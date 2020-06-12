Lonar Lake: A 50,000-year-old lake in India just turned pink and experts don’t know exactly why

That was the question on people’s minds across India after Lonar Lake in hawaii of Maharashtra suddenly changed hues in recent days.
Gajanan Kharat, a nearby geologist, said in a video posted to Maharashtra Tourism’s Twitter feed, that this has happened before, but wasn’t as prominent.
“It’s looking particularly red this year because this year the water’s salinity has increased,” he said. “The amount of water in the lake has reduced and the lake has become shallower, so the salinity has gone up and caused some internal changes.”
Kharat said that researchers are also investigating if the current presence of red algae caused the colour change.
Samples are now being sent to a few labs, that he said, and “once they have studied it we will be able to definitively say why the lake’s water has turned red.”
The lake, which can be located about 500 kilometers (311 miles) east of Mumbai, formed after a meteorite hit the Earth some 50,000 years ago, according to CNN affiliate CNN News 18. It’s a well known tourist attraction and has been studied by boffins across the globe, CNN News 18 reported.