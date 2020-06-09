Lollapalooza Canceled Due to Coronavirus, Going Virtual

Lollapalooza is just not have enthusiasts bum-rushing the particular gates this coming year, due to the outbreak, but there may still be the festival … it can just will be virtual, and can be an indication of points to appear for Coachella.

Organizers of the annual audio festival saved in Chicago declared Tuesday they don’t be able to hold the weekend-long block gathering after all … this particular after Chi-Town scrapped just about all large, allowed outdoor activities through Labor Day.

Lollapalooza 2020, planned for July 30 to Aug. two, isn’t getting postponed … but rather is shifting online, along with virtual shows from close to Chicago plus beyond, in addition throwbacks to some of the best Lolla sets plus never-before-seen video footage from the ’90s.

Instead of simply pushing the particular concert goes back — the la Coachella moving through April to October — Lollapalooza states “we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza’s 30th anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”