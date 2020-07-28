Logitech’s new Pro X Lightspeed is its latest gaming headset to go wireless

Logitech has announced a wireless version of its 2019 Pro X gaming headset called the Pro X Lightspeed. It’s almost identical to the wired version, complete with the same aluminum and steel design, but there are a few key differences. Going wireless isn’t even the biggest perk; it’s actually the USB-C charging. No other wireless gaming headsets that charge via USB-C come to mind, so in this regard, the Pro X Lightspeed in a league of its own.

The other perk, of course, is being wireless. The audio and chat are delivered through its included 2.4GHz USB Type-A wireless receiver, and Logitech claims the headset can remain connected up to 13 meters away — if, for some reason, you find yourself 42 feet away from your PC or gaming console.

Like the wired Pro X, Logitech includes a set of velour-covered foam ear pads with this new model that you can put on if the preinstalled leather-like pads aren’t doing it for you. And similar to my colleague Nick Statt’s impressions with the wired version linked above, I found that the overall fit of the Pro X Lightspeed is tighter than I prefer. I sometimes like to position one ear cup off my ear so I can hear what’s happening in my apartment, but that quickly proved too painful to continue doing.

One other area where the Pro X Lightspeed differs is with its buttons. It has a dedicated mute button for the microphone as well as a rubber volume knob near the removable boom microphone on the left cup. The wired Pro X has these features, too, though they’re located on the cable instead.

Given that most of the changes and improvements over the $129.99 wired version seem incremental, their $199.99 price is a little shocking. Logitech may be putting a premium on its headset since it has USB-C charging or just because its Lightspeed-branded products usually carry a huge premium over the wired version. Either way, you can definitely find cheaper wireless headsets out there that provide similar levels of performance and battery life. Though, that comes at the expense of Logitech’s impressive software features and USB-C charging.