Logitech’s new G923 racing wheel comes with an advanced force feedback system

Logitech is revealing its very first new racing wheel in 5 years: the G923 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC. The G923 is successful the G29 and G920 and will be readily available in August for $39999

Though the G923 looks really comparable to the G29 and G920, it includes an all-new force feedback system the business is calling “TrueForce.” The system is created to supply more reasonable feedback through the wheel, thanks to combination with a video game’s physics and audio engines. The wheel can then take those inputs, such as the level of sound originating from a vehicle’s engine or the surface area the wheels are taking a trip over, and equate them into vibrations that can be felt through thewheel The business states the electronic devices inside the wheel have the ability to sample these inputs 4,000 times per 2nd and change its force feedback motors appropriately.

Compared to other force feedback systems, TrueForce has the ability to supply a broader range of inputs to the motorist. In practice, that implies the wheel is essentially humming or vibrating the whole time you areracing You can feel the engine rev as you struck the accelerator or subtle modifications in the roadway as you are driving. It’s all suggested to make the experience more detailed to reality, or a minimum of more immersive than previously.

Game designers will need to incorporate Logitech’s SDK to …