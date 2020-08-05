Logitech’s G923 racing wheel makes you feel every curve of the road

The whole experience, which is powered by Logitech’s TRUEFORCE force feedback, felt more like playing a racing video game in a custom-made game cabinet where whatever is carefully tuned to recreate the feeling of high-speed driving. I’ll confess, I was sweating after a couple of races, as if I was really behind the wheel of a pricey super-charged car. Logitech states TRUEFORCE procedures video game engine physics and audio over 4,000 times a 2nd to provide that sense of realism. That’s not a specification I can quickly check, however my faster heart rate spoke volumes. Clearly, my body believed I was going through some sort of thrilling encounter in the real life.

Unfortunately, I could not get the G923 up and running on Forza Horizon 4, my present racing fixation, since it hasn’t been upgraded to support TRUEFORCE. Setting things up was likewise picky in GRID 2.0, because the video game didn’t immediately acknowledge all of the wheel’s controls. I’m hoping some video game updates can straighten out these kinks, however simply know that your title of option might not totally work with the G923 at launch.

Once once again, Logitech appears to have another hit on its hands for racing lovers. Anyone who actually appreciates playing driving video games with any sense of realism likely would not bat an eye at tossing down $400 for some immersive brand-new force feedback. It’s less clear if present Logitech wheel owners feel TRUEFORCE suffices of a factor to pay out that much cash when again.

While I can’t precisely compare …