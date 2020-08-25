Logitech’s colorful G733 wireless headset can make your desk less drab

In September, Logitech will deliver a colorful collection of video gaming devices, including a couple of pre-existing items with some fresh tints, and one new item: the $129 G733 Lightspeed video gamingheadset With the exception of the $229 G915 TKL wireless mechanical keyboard, which is now provided in white rather of just black, other devices– the $39 G203 Lightsync wired mouse, the $59 G305 Lightspeed wireless mouse, and the G733 headset– will be available in 4 colors: blue, lilac purple, white, and black.

Since the majority of these items have actually currently been offered for a while, I’m going to concentrate on theG733 headset It’s a light-weight, wireless video gaming headset that does not take itself too seriously. Impressively, it has the majority of the exact same functions as the $199.99 Logitech Pro XLightspeed headset

The G733 charges by means of USB-C; Logitech declares as much as 29 hours of battery life per charge. In package, there’s a 2.4 GHz Lightspeed USB receiver (dipped in the exact same color as the headset) that provides the headset compatibility with PCs and PS4s. The G733 likewise supports DTS X 2.0 virtual …