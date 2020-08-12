Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System – THX, Dolby Digital and DTS Digital Certified – Black



Logitech Surround Sound Speaker System Z906. Hear every detail, all around you in theater quality 5.1 sound.

5.1 digital surround sound: Hear every detail in your Dolby Digital and DTS soundtracks the way the studio intended. Sub woofer: 165 Watts

THX certified home theater speakers: Your assurance of true cinema quality sound. Satellites : 4 x 67 W, wall mountable

Delivers a continuous 500 watts of power, with the ability to deliver a peak of 1,000 watts under certain circumstances: Thunderous, room shaking audio with deep bass you can feel

Flexible setup: Connect upto six devices : Computer, music player, TV, game console and more; Infared remote

Easy sound control: Compact control console and wireless remote let you instantly personalize your surround sound experience

System Requirements: Works with any device with either a headphone jack (3.5 millimeters), RCA, six channel direct, digital coaxial input or optical inputs. Signal to noise ratio, A weighted: >95dB