Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard – Graphite

Introducing MX keys, an advanced wireless illuminated keyboard crafted for efficiency, stability, and precision. Perfect stroke keys are shaped for your fingertips and backlighting lights up the moment your hands approach. Increased key stability reduces noise while optimizing responsiveness – and tactile reference for hand positioning makes it easy to stay oriented and in your flow. Compatible with Logitech Flow enabled mouse.

Perfect stroke keys: Spherically dished keys match the shape of your fingertips, offering satisfying feedback with every tap

Comfort and stability: Type with confidence on a keyboard crafted for comfort, stability, and precision

Smart illumination hand proximity detection and automatic backlighting

Flow cross computer control: Type on multiple computers in 1 fluid workflow

Multi device & multi OS: Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android systems – Pair with up-to 3 devices

USB c Rechargeable: Full charge lasts up-to 10 days – or up-to 5 months with back-lighting off