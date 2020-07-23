Logitech MK710 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo — Includes Keyboard and Mouse, Stylish Design, Built-In LCD Status Dashboard, Long Battery Life



The Logitech MK710 wireless keyboard and mouse combo includes the Logitech Wireless MK700 keyboard. The keyboard features Logitech In-curve keys and a cushioned palm rest for strain-free ergonomic typing, allowing you to work faster for longer.

This keyboard features Logitech In-curve keys and a cushioned palm rest. Concave keys position your fingers properly, and their softly rounded edges invite your fingertips to glide from key to key, hour after hour. Keys so comfortable, you’d think they were custom-made to fit your fingers.

Hyper-fast scrolling lets you fly through long documents with the nearly friction-less scroll wheel, or shift to precise click-to-click scrolling to navigate lists, slides, and image collections.

An LCD dashboard gives you at-a-glance icon status of your battery, caps lock, scroll lock, and Number lock, so you won’t skip a beat while typing.

The tiny, Logitech Unifying receiver stays in your laptop. There’s no need to unplug it when you move around, so there’s less worry of it being broken or lost. And you can easily add another compatible mouse, keyboard, or number pad to the same wireless receiver.