Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo – Keyboard and Mouse Included, 2.4GHz Dropout-Free Connection, Long Battery Life (Frustration-Free Packaging)

The stylish Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo is perfect for the home office or workplace. Ditch the touchpad for this full size keyboard and mouse. Easily connect using Logitech’s plug and forget receiver—just plug it into the USB port, and you’re ready to work. There’s no lengthy installation procedure to slow you down. When you’re on the move, the receiver stores comfortably inside the mouse. Both the keyboard and mouse included in the MK270 combo use wireless 2.4GHz connectivity to provide seamless, interruption free use. Use the keyboard within a 10 m range without dropouts or keyboard lag. All of your information is securely transmitted to your computer using 128 bit AES encryption. Work for longer with the MK270’s long battery life. The keyboard can be used for up to 24 months, and the mouse for 12 months, without replacing batteries. The Logitech MK270 keyboard includes 8 hotkeys that are programmable to your most used applications to boost your productivity.

Work for longer with long battery life: Basic AA and AAA batteries are included with the keyboard and mouse

Keyboard and mouse combo: The Logitech MK270 Wireless keyboard and mouse combo includes a full size keyboard and a precision mouse so you can work comfortably away from your computer

Easy storage: The MK270 includes a plug and forget receiver that cleverly stores inside your mouse for safekeeping.

Drop out connectivity: The 2.4 GigaHertz signal ensures you have a strong and reliable connection, so you will never have to suffer through dropouts

Programmable hotkeys to boost productivity: Automatically access frequently used applications by programming them to the 8 available hotkeys

Note: The USB toggle is located in the storage compartment of the mouse