Logitech Keyboard Folio for iPad 2G/3G/4G – Carbon Black (Renewed)



Price: $23.99

(as of Aug 25,2020 12:21:03 UTC – Details)



Typing documents, emails and Facebook posts on your iPad is about to get a lot easier—at your desk, cafe table or airline seat. With a full-size traditional keyboard plus iPad stand built right in, this Keyboard Folio lets you enjoy the comfort of a familiar typing experience on your iPad. The protective Folio keeps your iPad safe when you’re on the go—and comes in your choice of rich colors to express your personal style.

This Certified Refurbished product is tested & certified by Logitech to work like-new. The product includes all original accessories, and is backed by a 90 day warranty.

Protective Keyboard Folio for iPad 2, 3rd and 4th generation: Full wraparound protection for both the front and back of your iPad

Integrated EasyType Bluetooth keyboard: Full-size keys give you the feel and comfort of a traditional typing experience for your iPad

Striking style: Designed to perfectly complement iPad with a choice of rich colors and fabrics to match your personal style

Convenient magnetic stand and closure: Holds your iPad at the ideal angle for typing; keeps the Folio closed when you are on the go; auto wakes/sleeps your iPad when opened/closed