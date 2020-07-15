Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard with Easy Media Control and Built-In Touchpad



Control your computer-enabled TV from the comfort of your couch without the need for a mouse. The K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard allows you to navigate seamlessly with its built-in track pad.

Wireless TV keyboard with touchpad: Enjoy effortless control of your TV connected computer

Compact and slim: Perfect for the living room

Comfortable, quiet keys and large (3 inch) touchpad: The ideal HTPC keyboard. Overall Dimensions Height 5.5 inch, Width 14 inch, Depth 1 inch. Touchpad Height 3 inch, Width 2 inch

10 meter (33 foot) wireless range: Ensures trouble free connection in the largest room (Wireless range may vary depending on operating environment and computer setup)

Familiar, media friendly key layout: Eliminates any learning curve while adding easy access volume controls and arrow keys

Plug and play design: Unifying receiver makes setup of your TV keyboard a snap

Connection type: Logitech unifying protocol 2.4 GigaHertz