Logitech is already giving up on its Alexa-powered Harmony remote control

Logitech’s Harmony brand tried to reinvent the wheel with its Harmony Express remote control, and it didn’t work. The company just sent out a message to clients alerting them that the $250 remote — that used Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant as the brains for controlling your various home theater components — will cease functioning after September 30th. It will be fully cut off from both the Harmony and Alexa clouds, according to this FAQ. Ouch.

The Harmony Express was only introduced in April 2019, so that’s quite a short lifespan for the thing that was positioned as a significant product for the business. Retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, have already ceased sales of these devices, which obviously didn’t lose in the way Logitech envisioned. The company is taking some measures to greatly help customers who took the opportunity and bought the Express, so read on for details on that.

“With Alexa Built-In, Harmony Express aimed to replace the complexity of the touch screens and programmable buttons found on other Harmony remotes with a simple voice interface,” Harmony wrote in its email to clients. “Unfortunately, our expectations were not met for this kind of Harmony remote, and as a result we’ve decided to focus our efforts on our core user experience: powerful universal remote control in a world with many devices connected to the TV.”

Logitech tried to make a voice-powered, convenience-focused remote for its loyal home theater enthusiast customer base, and the theory was widely rejected. And now the Harmony Express is yet another bruising reminder of how quickly cloud-based gadgets can change into a useless hunk of plastic.

To soften the blow of the very abrupt discontinuation, Logitech says it’ll swap anyone’s Harmony Express remote for a Harmony Elite at no cost. “Harmony Elite is our flagship experience featuring a powerful programmable controller for AV and smart home control that works with other Amazon Alexa devices to enable voice control.”

But if that’s not good enough, the business is also willing to provide full refunds to anybody who can provide proof of purchase of their Harmony Express device. Refunds are handled through TransferWise.com and are estimated to simply take around five days when you provide that receipt.

Customers have until December 31st to request either the exchange for the Harmony Elite or a full refund, and Logitech says owners of the product will continue receiving notifications and emails in regards to the September 30th cutoff within the next couple weeks.

If you dared to purchase the Harmony Express, you can go here for many of the important points on the exchange / refund process.