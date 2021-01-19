According to Logitech International’s recent release, the company posted its 4th quarter earnings as $2.45 per share. This beats the estimated figure of $1.13 proposed by a consensus of several equities’ analysts by $1.32. The computer peripherals manufacturing company posted its earnings report this Monday, January 18.

LOGI stocks traded at $100.91 this Tuesday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $16.85 billion. It has a positive PE ratio of 25.68 along with a beta of 0.88 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $105.85 to $31.37. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $94.20 and its 200SMA stands at $80.40.

NASDAQ: LOGI Current Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous fiscal quarter was released by the company on the 19th of October. The earnings stood at $1.87 EPS for that quarter as opposed to the general consensus on the estimated earnings of $0.54 proposed by analysts at several research firms.

The company’s return on equity currently stands at 38.26% along with the net margin of 18.31%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $1.25 billion but it made $1.67 billion for the quarter. According to analyst’s reports, Logitech stocks are likely to announce their FY2021 (Full Year 2021) EPS to be $4.00.

The company has recently been the subject of a lot of reports by equities analysts. Some such as Zacks Investment Research, Credit Suisse Group, AlphaValue, Smith Barney Citigroup and so on have posted reports on this firm over the last few months. Credit Suisse analysts gave out an “outperform” rating while Zacks rated it as “ hold” for the time being.

The recent consensus rating of this company (NASDAQ: LOGI) stands at “Buy” and the consensus on the target price is $99.33. Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of this company’s shares recently.