Logitech Illuminated Ultrathin Keyboard K740 with Laser-Etched Backlit Keyboard and Soft-Touch Palm Rest – Black



Price: sc -

Bright, laser-etched, backlit keys provide precise illumination that can be adjusted to suit your needs. The ultra-thin, 9.3 mm profile adds an elegant touch to any desk. The PerfectStroke key system makes every stroke natural and fluid, and the soft-touch palm rest and full-size key layout help you type more comfortably. System Requirements: Windows Vista Windows XP Windows 7 Windows 8 Windows 10|USB port.



Laser-etched backlit keys, Manual brightness adjustment

Elegantly designed, Ultra-thin keyboard profile

Logitech Perfect Stroke key system, Soft-touch palm rest

Full-size layout. Please note: Product is corded.

USB connectivity – To use the keyboard, simply plug in the USB cable and start typing. The cable is approximately 6 feet long—enough to reach your desktop if it is underneath your desk, or on top of it