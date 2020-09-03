Logitech G’s new Playmaster software is here to help you get good at Counter-Strike

Logitech G has actually revealed a new esports training program for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive called Playmaster, which is created to help examine your abilities and help you practice particular methods, like tracking gamers, moving, and (obviously) shooting.

The business is taking this seriously, too. It’s developed custom-made maps and levels within CS: GO to help both examine gamers’ present ability levels and for practice. It’s likewise dealt with the Lero Esports Science Research Lab at the University of Limerick to establish the software– as the business happily boasts in the statement, Playmaster is “backed by science.”

To start, gamers take an approximately 30-minute ability test that will enable the software to get a standard reading for where you’re at now and your particular strengths and weak points. You’ll likewise be able to see where you fall skill-wise versus the remainder of the neighborhood and expert esports gamers. Then, Playmaster will create a particular training curriculum for you to practice.

Right now, Playmaster just deals with CS: GO and is offered as a complimentary beta to attempt today, although it’s possible that the lineup of video games and the price might increase in the future.