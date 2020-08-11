Logitech G332 SE Stereo Gaming Headset for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch



Logitech G332 SE gaming headset lets you hear more of the game with big 50 mm drivers that deliver a complete sound. Enjoy the whole experience of all your favorite games. Its slim and lightweight, with rotating sports-performance ear cups, a large 6 mm flip-to-mute Mic, and convenient multi-platform compatibility.

Enjoy expansive sound – big 50 millimeter audio drivers deliver an incredible sound experience.

Be heard loud and clear – The Big 6 millimeter boom mic makes sure you’re heard by gaming partners and mutes when flipped up.

Use one headset for all game platforms – Your headphones work with your PC or Mac via 3.5 millimeter cable, or with gaming consoles including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo switch, and mobile devices via a 3.5 millimeter cable.Audio Sensitivity:107dB SPL/mW

Game for hours in comfort – everything about these headphones is about comfort: The Deluxe lightweight sports mesh ear cups and headband are made to keep pressure off your ears. Ear cups rotate up to 90 degrees for convenience.