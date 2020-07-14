Logitech Desktop MK120 Durable, Comfortable, USB Mouse and keyboard Combo



Logitech desktop Mk120. A durable Duo that brings comfort, style, and simplicity together. You’ll be comfortable with the keyboard thanks to the low-profile, whisper-quiet keys and standard layout with full-size f-keys and number pad. With its thin profile, spill-resistant design,* durable keys that can withstand up to 10 million keystrokes** and sturdy, adjustable tilt legs, this sleek keyboard not only looks and feels good—it’s built to last. Plus, it’s got easy-to-read keys. The high-definition optical Mouse puts comfort and control in your hands with smooth, accurate tracking and a comfortable, ambidextrous shape. And setup is simple—you just plug your keyboard and mouse into USB ports and start using them right out of the box.



* tested under limited conditions (Maximum of 60 ml liquid spillage). do not immerse keyboard in liquid.



** excludes number lock key.

Comfortable low-profile keys and standard keyboard layout with full-size F-keys and number pad

Sleek and sturdy spill-resistant design* (*Tested under limited conditions—maximum of 60 ml liquid spillage. Do not immerse keyboard in liquid.)

High-definition optical mouse for smooth, accurate cursor control

Easy-to-read keys with bold, bright white characters

Simple wired USB connection—works with Windows-based PCs and Linux