Logitech Circle View camera announced: specs and pricing

Logitech is unveiling a brand new model of its Circle safety camera in the present day known as the Circle View. Spec-wise, it’s practically an identical to its predecessor, the Circle 2, however the camera’s housing has been utterly redesigned and it now depends on Apple’s sensible dwelling system to operate. This era of the safety camera is much more simple, which suggests much less flexibility general, but it surely’s one thing that needs to be simpler to only plug in and begin utilizing.

The Circle View information 1080p video at a 180-degree discipline of view, and it may possibly seize infrared footage at night time as much as 15 ft away. Those key specs are the identical because the Circle 2, however Logitech says the camera’s night time imaginative and prescient needs to be clearer this time round. (Weirdly sufficient, the Circle View drops help for 5GHz Wi-Fi; it’s 2.4GHz solely.)

There’s just one main technical distinction this era: the Circle View is completely designed to work with Apple’s sensible dwelling system, HomeEquipment. It’ll have the ability to stream video, ship alerts about animals, folks, and automobiles, and retailer recordings in iCloud in the event you pay for a big sufficient plan. But a technique or one other, you’ll have to have an iOS system or a Mac so you may entry the camera by Apple’s Home app. There’s no Android help.

A button helps you to disable the camera and mic

The massive {hardware} change this era is a redesign of the camera’s physique. It’s now a way more regular camera, and it seems to be loads nicer. The Circle 2 was a modular system that could possibly be swapped between numerous housings, making it smaller, simpler to mount, and even battery-powered to be used open air. The Circle View eschews all of that for a everlasting housing that makes it look loads like a Nest Cam. It’s sleeker, with a black design and steel base, and it has an IP64 weatherproof ranking so it may be used open air. The energy cable is built-in and there’s no battery choice, but it surely connects through USB so that you may have the ability to sub in an influence financial institution if you wish to use it someplace with no plug.

Logitech has added a pair of good privateness options to the camera, too. The first is easy: the camera might be tilted downward to face its base in an effort to simply block it from seeing something. The second addition is a {hardware} button on the again that allows you to shut off the camera and microphone so nothing is being monitored. Buttons like these have grow to be more and more frequent on indoor gadgets with cameras (from laptops to sensible audio system and shows), so it’s good to see one being added to a tool that’s squarely aimed toward in-home surveillance.

The Circle View goes on sale this month for $160 and will probably be out there from each Logitech and Apple.