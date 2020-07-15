Logistimatics Mobile-200 GPS Tracker with Live Audio Monitoring



Price: $49.95

(as of Jul 15,2020 08:49:13 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Mobile-200i GPS Tracker with Live Audio

The Mobile-200i GPS tracker with live audio is a real-time GPS tracker that lets you hear what’s happening at your tracker’s location. The tracker will show you exactly where it is right now and everywhere it has been.

Listen-in to the tracker by placing a call to the device for stealth audio monitoring. The tracker has a phone number that you call to hear what’s happening. It’s simple and easy to use. The tracker is completely silent and doesn’t make any sounds.

The Mobile-200i has a detachable magnetic backplate and can be mounted underneath a vehicle. It can be attached to the frame of a car for incognito tracking. The Mobile-200i GPS tracker can withstand non-extreme weather conditions when the microphone hole is protected. Rated Weatherproof: IP67.

The tracker has a rechargeable battery that lasts for 2-3 weeks between charges. The tracker reports its location every 30 seconds when moving.

Use the tracker to monitor your vehicle, asset or property. The Mobile-200i lets you see where the tracker is right now and everywhere it has been. Track from any iOS or Android device or with any web browser. View historic locations for your tracker (route playback) for the previous 90 days. Track your vehicles or assets in most parts of the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Get notified if the tracker enters or exits a designated area (a geofence).

In the box: GPS Tracker, magnetic backplate, battery charger, SIM card, USB cable, user manual.

Track with confidence. Reliable and easy GPS tracking.

Live Audio Lets you Listen In



The Mobile-200i GPS Tracker with Live Audio lets you listen in at the tracker’s location. Simply call the tracker to open up an audio channel. Monthly GPS tracking service includes 2 hours of live audio. Extra audio hours available for purchase through app. Live Audio is available in the US only.

The tracker is completely silent and doesn’t make any sounds.

Low Cost Subscription



GPS Tracking service is easy and affordable. Tracking service is paid monthly with no contracts regarding the length of service. You can stop service at any time or reactivate when you need service. A SIM card is included and there is no other hardware to buy. Getting started is easy and you can activate your tracker when you receive it. Track from any smartphone or web browser.

Long Battery Life



The Mobile-200i Tracker has a long battery life. It will work for around 2 weeks on one charge, and you can monitor battery life in the app. The tracker includes a USB charger and charging cable.

You can extend the battery life by changing the report frequency in the app. The default report rate is every 30 seconds and is configurable.

Beautiful Tracking Experience



Logistimatics tracking apps are intuitive and easy to use. You can download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store (or you can track from any web browser).

See the tracker in satellite or map mode and get real time notifications when a tracker enters or exits a designated area (a geofence). You can receive text, email or app notifications and invite others to view tracking data.

You can see where the tracker has stopped and get timestamps for all the locations the tracker travelled.

REALTIME GPS TRACKING: Vehicle position reported every 30 seconds when moving. Track cars, people and assets.

EASY TO USE: Just install the tracking app on your phone. Works on any iOS or Android device. You can also track from any web browser.

LONG BATTERY LIFE: 2-3 weeks of battery life between charges! The tracker also has a built in magnetic case lets you attach the tracker on any metal surface.

AFFORDABLE TRACKING PLANS: Tracking service is $14.95/month. SIM card is included!