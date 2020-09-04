Logician has Doncaster entry at St Leger meeting | Racing News

Last year’s St Leger hero Logician might make his eagerly-awaited return in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Conditions Stakes at Doncaster on Thursday.

The unbeaten Frankel colt, trained by John Gosden, has been missing considering that his Classic success on Town Moor 12 months back.

He was gone into for the September Stakes at Kempton on Saturday however taken out after his renowned steady buddy Enable was stated.

Gosden stated: “We’ve just entered him this morning for a conditions race at Doncaster on Thursday, so we’ll have a look at that.”

The Newmarket handler likewise has Darain amongst the 13 possibles for the prolonged mile-and-a-quarter occasion, which is set to open the card.

The impeccably-bred boy of Dubawi won his very first 2 starts in outstanding style, however dissatisfied in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York where he was 5th to Pyledriver.

Other possibles consist of Sir Michael Stoute’s double Group Three scorer Zaaki, while Saeed bin Suroor has put in 4 horses – Desert Fire, Dubai Horizon, Dubai Souq and Royal Marine.

Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Alpinista is amongst 13 entries for the Bet365 Park Hill Stakes, recognized in your area as the fillies’ St Leger.

Sir Mark Prescott’s three-year-old was beaten 5 lengths by the fantastic Love on the Knavesmire and would deal with a less exacting job on Town …