Logic announces retirement with ‘No Pressure’ album

The rapper/singer says he is new album, “No Pressure,” will mark his retirement.

He shared the news Thursday on his official social media marketing accounts.

“Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th…,” a tweet on his verified Twitter account read. “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

Logic is married to fashion designer Brittney Noell and the pair recently welcomed a son.