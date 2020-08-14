Logan Morrison Elects Free Agency

The Brewers revealed Friday that initially baseman Logan Morrison cleared waivers, declined a straight-out task and chosen free agency. Milwaukee designated Morrison for taskAug 10.

Morrison was an offseason minors finalizing for the Brewers, who took a low-risk possibility on him after a set of rough, shortened seasons divided in between the Twins andPhillies The 32-year-old didn’t provide the Brewers the outcomes they were trying to find this season, as he strolled to the plate 28 times and just summoned a line of.120/.214/.280 (35 wRC+) with one crowning achievement.

While Morrison isn’t that far gotten rid of from a fantastic 2017 Rays season in which he slashed.246/.353/.516 (131 wRC+) with 38 homers in 601 plate looks, the 32-year-old has actually normally been an unimpressive factor relative to his position. Since debuting with the Marlins in 2010, Morrison has actually batted.238/.323/.425 (105 wRC+) with 140 homers in 3,779 journeys to the plate. That’s definitely a better profession than the majority of MLB gamers might reasonably wish for, however based upon his current output, it appears not likely Morrison will reemerge as an effect gamer in the bigs if another company offers him a possibility.