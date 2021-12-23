Log4j vulnerability: ‘It’s all-out warfare right now’ to combat cyberattacks, TrustedSec CEO says
TrustedSec CEO David Kennedy joins Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre and Karina Mitchell to explain the Log4j cybersecurity flaw, how agencies are combatting hacking attempts, and how long this vulnerability is expected to last.

