For three months, massive swarms of desert locusts have been eating their way through East Africa raising fears over food security as farmlands are decimated. CNN’s Farai Sevenzo traveled to central Kenya to witness the crisis and explains how climate change has contributed. #CNN #News
Locust swarms threaten the food supply of millions
