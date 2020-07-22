Locking Carry Case for Nintendo Switch Hardshell Deluxe Bag w/Anti-Theft TSA Combination Lock – Include 1 Tempered Glass Screen Protector



Size:11.7 x 10.3 x 5.6 inches.

1. Cut-out foam for Nintendo Switch and accessories Fit Switch, joy-con grip, dock, power adapter, Switch pro controller, joy-con straps, HDMI cable and 21 game cards.

2. Provide maximum protection foryour Switch stuffs No compression with each other when put your Switch stuffs in pre-cut compartment, and they are snug so that they will not move around in the case.

3. Portable to carry the whole Nintendo Switch system and pro controller on the go Feature a comfort shoulder strap and non-slip handle to carry Switch and accessories on trip, and this case is compact to fit in backpack or suitcase.

Content:

1 x Travel Case for Nintendo Switch(Switch and accessories are not included)

Have a Nintendo Switch and want to make sure other don’t take the Switch without permission, Or are you running a game tournament and want to make sure no one steals the console than this Switch safe is for you! Protect your Nintendo switch with top quality 4-digit combination TSA-approved Lock

Fit complete Nintendo Switch system(switch console, dock, power adapter, joy-con grip even with extra joy-con, joy-con straps, and HDMI cable) and extra Switch Pro controller, hold 21 game cards and other little accessories.Come with 1 free tempered glass screen protector.

Protect Nintendo switch with a light-weight, crush-resistant, anti-shock and weather-resistant case.Prevent damage with a closed-cell foam, contoured design specifically for nintendo switch and included accessories.Secure enclosure with a durable, precision steel-rimmed zipper.Come with 1 Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Lots of padding in the case to prevent your Switch set from moving, protect them in good condition.The mesh pouch enlarges room for storing HDMI cable and other accessories, keep them organized and safe.

As frequent air traveller& bag producer,magictodoor team believe the TSA lock would deter some degree of theft.You will find airports ranked high for theft when you google online.The keyhole allows the TSA to use their special TSA key to unlock your lock,so the case doesn’t come with a key.