Lockdown violators using Cummings as excuse, say police | UK news

Lockdown rule-breakers are using the controversial actions of the prime minister’s prime adviser, Dominic Cummings, as an excuse, a police and crime commissioner has warned.

The West Midlands PCC, David Jamieson, revealed he had acquired intelligence that officers are getting “pushback” from members of the general public breaching Covid-19 containment measures after Downing Street’s defence of Cummings’ 264-mile lockdown journey.

It comes as a number one human rights lawyer instructed the Guardian folks fined for breaching lockdown guidelines could attempt to complain about penalties or protest about paying them by referencing Cummings’ excuses, which embrace the declare that he drove to a magnificence spot as a way to check his eyesight.

No 10 is coming beneath rising strain over standing by Cummings, whose journey from London to Durham together with his spouse and baby throughout lockdown was disclosed in a joint Guardian and Daily Mirror investigation.

On Tuesday, after being questioned by a vicar on the Downing Street press convention, Hancock steered the federal government could overview fines given to folks for breaching lockdown guidelines for childcare causes. However, it subsequently emerged there can be no formal overview.

The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) was unable to say whether or not any of the 14,000 fines issued thus far had been given beneath these circumstances however highlighted that childcare was listed in laws as an affordable excuse to be exterior of the house and that officers would “have to use their discretion and judgment in line with the circumstances”.

Asked if the row over Cummings’ actions was making a distinction to police on the bottom, Jamieson instructed BBC Radio 4’s the World at One: “I might have hoped that it wouldn’t however now I’ve acquired intelligence studies from senior officers of my pressure who’re saying that officers on the bottom are reporting issues like, ‘If it’s OK for Cummings, it’s OK for us’ … and ‘It looks like there’s one rule for us and one other rule for the folks in No 10 Downing Street’.

“If the rules are flexible and the people seem to have interpreted them who are [at] the heart of government, it is almost impossible for police officers to be able to carry out their job effectively.”

The Labour PCC, who is asking for Cummings to go, stated: “What’s occurred beforehand, the police all through the nation… have been explaining to folks and persuading them to observe the foundations. People on this nation are very compliant and really wise and the police act proportionately and that’s what they’ve been doing …

“The police are now saying to me they’re getting quite a pushback, not just from some of the younger people – who were previously saying, ‘Why can’t I play football? why can’t I go out in the streets?’ – they’re getting pushback from other generations as well. Now that is a bad sign, showing that confidence in the rules, confidence in government, and thereby the police’s ability to enforce it, has been undermined very much in the last few days.”

Kirsty Brimelow QC, of Doughty Chambers, warned that Downing Street’s defence of Cummings – who claimed he was performing in distinctive circumstances to make sure childcare provision – dangers issues for the longer term enforcement of lockdown penalties and people already issued.

Brimelow, who has suggested on various instances of wrongful prosecutions beneath the lockdown guidelines, stated: “I can see that there could now be objection to fee of fines and insistence that any fines which were paid are overturned. Those could be conditions the place in truth there was illegal behaviour however it’s much like that of Mr Cummings and subsequently the entire premise is challenged.

“There may very well be protests sooner or later by individuals who have been issued fastened penalty notices who may refuse to pay them. If somebody depends on the instance of Mr Cummings, a courtroom may merely contemplate that he was lucky; however his conduct doesn’t have an effect on its software of the legislation in a selected case.

“It might mitigate the fine. But the person still will have a criminal conviction. Undoubtedly, because of his position in government, this will feel like one law for those in powerful positions and another for everybody else.”

A coalition of civil rights organisations, together with Big Brother Watch, Liberty and Netpol, has written to the NPCC asking forces to overview the legitimacy of the estimated 14,000 fastened penalty notices issued for the reason that begin of lockdown.

The solely technique to contest a penalty is by risking a prosecution and going to a magistrates courtroom. The campaigners worry that many individuals can pay fastened penalty notices “even if inappropriately issued, to avoid this risk”. Big Brother Watch and Netpol are calling for individuals who have been given fastened penalty notices to contact them to allow them to assist them in courtroom.

Downing Street defended on Wednesday not finishing up a overview into fines issued to households who travelled to get childcare throughout lockdown. The prime minister’s spokesman stated: “We’re confident that the police will use their common sense and discretion. They have been very clear throughout that they will explain, encourage and finally enforce fines always used by police as a last resort.”