There’s something regarding lockdown that takes us back to teenage years. Perhaps it’s the limited activity, the unspoken enthusiasm, imagine future events or worry for moms and dads that makes the cognitive web link to a previous phase of life. Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett is best (Writers like Elena Ferrante are placing the discomfort of teenage women centre phase, 14 May), checking out various other initiation rites may assist recover as well as disclose memories of our very own. We should cover our GCSEs as well as A-levels for those that will certainly currently have an entirely various experience.

Rev Ryan Service

Walsall, West Midlands

• So, the federal government carried out “full and proper due diligence” when granting the agreement to Movianto to run its PPE accumulation (Drivers inform of disorder at UK’s independently run PPE accumulation, 14 May)? Is this the federal government that granted a ferryboat agreement to a firm without any ships?

John Crawshaw

Wakefield, West Yorkshire

• My father constantly placed a pop sock or the cut-off legs from Mum’s old leggings (Letters, 14 May) on the downpipe right into the water butt to capture particles from the seamless gutter. This fragments was after that placed on the compost pile. We are still doing this on our 3 water butts years later on.

Anna Griffiths

Barnet, London

• Now is the moment to disclose that my partner packs my leggings with onions in the fall. Fortunately, I’m not using them at the time.

Jane Taylor

Lichfield, Staffordshire

• I’m never stunned by the choice of the Acad émie Fran çaise (‘La Covid’: coronavirus phrase is womanly, Acad émie Fran çaise states, 13 May). It all returns to Eve.

Maggie Rich

Ampthill, Bedfordshire

