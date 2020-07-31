Lockdown restrictions ‘must be built on logic and common sense’: ex-parliament speaker calls for revising quarantine rules – Armenian News

Davit Sargsyan

The primary lessons gained from the international pandemic ought to not be restricted to using masks, practicing social distancing and observing standards of health, Ara Babloyan, a previous speaker of the National Assembly and a previous minister of health, stated today, worrying the value of appropriate state efforts to offer precise reporting.

Babloyan, who presently heads Arabkir Joint Medical Center, likewise blamed the federal government for relying on individuals’s duty and common sense in the battle versus coronavirus. “The past months allowed us to recognize this virus to a certain extent, though even in clinically evident cases, it is not always possible to confirm its presence. Perhaps antibody tests help identify the disease after a certain period. Masks are not forever; we must wear them until the right vaccine is detected,” he informed ArmNews TELEVISION channel.

The physician anticipated 2 situations possibly resulting in a twofold boost in the reported everyday cases: either huge screening or a failure to observe the securityrules “When the daily numbers were within the range of 700-750 cases, I predicted a decline and a gradual stabilization in the couple of weeks to come. The daily numbers now stand at 200-300. So we can circumvent the second wave as we have already reached a high peak which taught us important lessons indeed. It is now clear that reliance on proper organizational work rather than the people’s consciousness is necessary to oversee the observance of rules.”

Babloyan likewise highlighted the requirement of elaborating appropriate security policies for schools and universities. “With inbound tourism being in its full swing now, people are required to arrange their daily routine in such a way as to prevent their rest from leading to an increase in the disease dynamics. Also, we need to set the economy in motion and open educational institution,” he stated, calling for appropriate regulator treatments (to work with epidemiologists for schools, divided classes into smaller sized groups, re- organize class furnishings, and so on).

Babloyan likewise worried the seriousness of revising the restrictions to make them more sensible and rational (e.g. eliminating the requirement for TELEVISION analysts to use masks on air when they are alone in the studio). “The state, employers and citizens must bear responsibility – each in their place. Even developed countries, where the state has pinned hope on their citizens’ consciousness, faced problems and had to re-enforce stricter restrictions. It is important to save the healthcare sector to enable doctors to save people. The risks are especially high for polyclinics today,” he included.