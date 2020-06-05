Lockdown may return if there is second wave, says Italy medical chief | World news

Politicians may have to reimpose lockdown restrictions if there is a resurgence in coronavirus circumstances, a number one intensive care specialist has mentioned.

Maurizio Cecconi, head of intensive care on the Humanitas analysis hospital in Milan and the incoming president of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, was one in all three Lombardy docs who warned the rest of Europe to “get ready” for Covid-19 within the early days of the outbreak.

Now he says society should “learn how to live” with coronavirus till there is a vaccine. While he is optimistic about European well being authorities’ efforts to watch the virus, he doesn’t exclude a return to tighter social controls. “If there is an increase in transmission we need to be ready to slow down again, and maybe to put [in place] restrictive measures again,” he mentioned.









‘We were the ones holding loved ones’ palms’: Maurizio Cecconi. Photograph: c/o ESICM



Cecconi, a British-Italian citizen, who labored at St George’s University hospital in London for 14 years, thinks the NHS heeded warnings, together with the open letter he wrote with colleagues in Milan on 4 March.

Asked concerning the response of the British authorities, he mentioned: “I would have been happy to see lockdown sooner in many countries.” The herd immunity technique – which the government now denies having pursued regardless of the proof – was a “dangerous approach”, he mentioned. “As a society, when you don’t have a vaccine or a specific cure, you have to try to protect [vulnerable older] people from getting the infection.”

It was 20 February when Lombardy’s docs realised their healthcare system was on the point of an unprecedented disaster, Cecconi recollects.

On that day an alarming case was reported throughout the intensive care community: a sporty man in his 30s, with no pre-existing medical situations, was preventing for his life. The affected person had examined constructive for coronavirus however he had not been to China. “Just that one single case made the health authorities in the region realise that there was a problem,” Cecconi recollects. “Something had slipped through the filter of contact tracing.”

After an emergency assembly of Lombardy’s intensive-care specialists, a choice was made to extend intensive care capability, and quick. Within six weeks Lombardy had elevated fivefold beds providing respiratory assist to 4,000. “What was difficult for us was that we didn’t have the time to prepare,” he mentioned. “Our ‘get ready’ message was trying to give those hours, those days that we didn’t have, to other people to prepare.”

In these early days, Cecconi and his staff had been “a bit scared”. They had seen stories of medical employees in China catching and dying of coronavirus, however didn’t understand how far they might belief Chinese information. At his hospital, painstaking effort went into coaching and supervising “donning and doffing” (taking over and off) of non-public protecting gear – as a result of “one of the most dangerous moments with PPE is not when you put it on, but when you remove it”. He mentioned that only a few employees in his hospital had been contaminated with Covid-19.

But essentially the most troublesome occasions for him and his employees got here from households being unable to see their family members at their bedside – a reversal of twenty years of medical apply. “I get goosebumps now thinking about it,” he mentioned. “It breaks your heart not to have their loved ones holding their hands. We have been the ones who have been holding hands and saying to people, ‘It’s fine, don’t worry you are not alone’.” Meanwhile, docs and nurses needed to clarify to household on the tip of the road what was occurring. “People on the other side of the phone, they knew that their loved ones were dying and we tried to be there with them as much as possible.”





There had been happier moments. He remembers the person who was in a position to see his spouse for the primary time in two months, and a recovering affected person talking to his kids on video name.

Cecconi, who grew to become one of many NHS’s youngest-ever consultants in 2008, is the president-elect of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine, which brings collectively 10,000 specialists throughout the continent. Setting out his visions for a “healthcare army”, he want to see larger harmonisation of coaching and apply, to permit professionals to maneuver between nations, together with within the occasion of a future pandemic. As a British citizen he stays “very sad about Brexit” and hopes future immigration regulation won’t stunt the free motion of healthcare professionals.

In any pandemic, intensive care is solely a part of an image. The most necessary factor is what occurs exterior hospitals to decelerate virus transmission, he mentioned. “Statistically a country that moves together and citizens that move together can make a huge difference. That is why the individual responsibility of citizens is crucial and governments need to guide in a manner that is responsible.”