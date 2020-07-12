Lockdown in Lleida in Catalonia tightened as 140,000 residents ordered to stay indoors

Lockdown measures in a Spanish city 100 miles from Barcelona have today been tightened, with residents now ordered to say indoors and only leave for food or to work if ‘essential’.

In the first lockdown of its kind considering that the end of the state of emergency in Spain, around 140,000 people in Lleida, slightly below two hours drive west of the Catalan capital, have been told to remain in doors.

People in yet another seven municipalities near Lleida in the Segria region have also been given the new lockdown order, meaning they can only venture outdoors to buy food or go to the bank or for work if it is an ‘essential service’ and can’t be done from your home.

Meetings of more than 10 people and weddings are also banned, while restaurants have already been told they could only do home deliveries.

Lockdown measures in a Spanish city 100 miles from Barcelona have today been tightened, with residents now ordered to say indoors and only leave for food or to work if ‘essential’

In the first lockdown of its kind considering that the end of the state of emergency in Spain, around 140,000 people in Lleida, slightly below two hours drive west of the Catalan capital, have been told to remain in doors

People in another seven municipalities near Lleida in the Segria region are also told they could only venture outdoors to buy food or go to the lender or for work if it’s an ‘essential service’ and cannot be done from home.

The lockdown is just a near get back to the initial weeks of the Spanish coronavirus lockdown – among Europe’s toughest – when children were cooped up in their homes for almost two months.

The regional government-imposed decision is a securing of existing restrictions which had been in place in the entire Segria region, that is home to around 400,000 people, for higher than a week.

It follows a rise in the number of new Covid-19 positives.

Catalonia has registered 816 new cases in the past 24 hours. The Segria region is said to have accounted for 190 of the total.

Two days ago the Catalan government ruled out the lockdown rule it is now bringing in, saying it believed the required use of face masks may help combat the spread of the virus.

A local official said at the time: ‘We are not envisaging a total lockdown. People can’t be locked away indoors.

‘The usage of face masks in public is now mandatory at all times but we can’t have police officers watching everyone so individual responsibility is very important.’

Part of the La Marina region north of Lugo in Galicia also remains on lockdown, even though there folks are being allowed out of the homes and so are simply being stopped from entering or leaving the location with some exceptions like medical emergencies.

The lockdown is a near return to the first weeks of the Spanish coronavirus lockdown – one of Europe’s toughest – when young ones were cooped up in their domiciles for nearly two months

Catalonia has registered 816 new cases in the past 24 hours. The Segria region is said to have accounted for 190 of the total.

British tourists were allowed to enter Spain for initially in 3 months on June 21 if the country’s state of emergency ended.

And many Britons have finally started to make the trip to warmer climates after the UK government opened dozens of ‘air corridors’ to countries, including Spain.

It means Britons won’t have to undergo a self-imposed two week quarantine when they arrive back in the UK from the 59 countries listed.

But some British tourists claim they truly are having to resort to sleeping on beaches and booking new rooms in Europe right after paying for hotels that are still closed due to coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile boozy Britons already are back in party hot-spots such as Magaluf following a loosening of restrictions.

Several regions including the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and the Costa del Sol have finally made, or are about to make, the wearing of face masks obligatory at not exactly at times in public.

Previously they made people wear the face area coverings outdoors in public only when social distancing of around five feet couldn’t be fully guaranteed.

The Segrià region was put back into lockdown, meaning no-one was allowed to enter of leave, earlier this month adhering to a spike of coronavirus cases.

Around 431,183 people live in the location, according to 2019 figures.

Segrià county, an agricultural spot with numerous slaughterhouses, has faced a rapid jump in cases compared to other region.

There have already been 62,057 confirmed cases in Catalonia since the outbreak began, with 5,673 related deaths.

On Twitter Catalonia’s regional president Quim Torra said the other day: ‘The individuals of #Segrià should remain calm. You can count on our support. We need to take every measure possible to protect you and stop an even larger rise in the number of new cases.’

Catalonia’s regional president Quim Torra (pictured) told reporters his government had decided to ‘confine the del Segria zone’ following a rise in cases, adding that nobody would be allowed to enter or leave the area

The western Catalan city of Lleida and the others of Segrià county was put under lockdown from midday today. Pictured, police officers check the documents of men and women travelling on vehicles at the entrance of Lleida

The situation had become so serious in recent weeks the health emergencies service had to preemptively build a field hospital outside Arnau de Vilanova hospital to treat up to 105 patients if needed.

The number of cases isn’t currently an issue, health officials said, however they want to curb town spread prior to the virus becomes out of control.

Many of these infected are believed to be seasonal fruit pickers, with the outbreak also hitting a condo building, a nursing home, and a shelter for homeless people, according to Anadolu Agency.

The county borders the Spanish region of Aragon, that was the first Spanish region to declare local lockdowns if the country’s state of emergency came to an end on June 21.