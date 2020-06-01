Lockdown in Dhaka: where social distancing is an illusion | Global development

A misleading calm has fallen over Dhaka. In this densely populated metropolis of 21 million, the principle roads are empty, the sounds of horns have disappeared and the polluted sky has cleared. But social distancing inside our neighbourhoods is an illusion. We are all packed into the identical bazaars and houses.





















































Bangladesh started its lockdown on 26 March, on independence day, when many individuals have been outdoors Dhaka to have fun with household in their villages. The first few days have been quiet as all of us tried to cease the unfold of Covid-19.















Even the rickshaw drivers vacated the streets. But after per week they needed to return to work. They have been busy, changing automobiles and buses to move individuals round their neighbourhoods. Day labourers stay outdoors, in search of work to allow them to feed their households. Many of them got here to Dhaka from the countryside and should ship cash to their villages. They can’t afford to remain at house throughout this lockdown.

























































When I journey the town by bicycle or in autorickshaws, that are reserved for emergency providers and journalists, I see the poorest individuals having to proceed their each day lives; in the meantime the rich are snug, and workplace staff are capable of keep at house and survive on their financial savings.















I stay in Mirpur, an space in northern Dhaka, which is filled with low and middle-income households. People wait on the edges of the roads. I ask them why, and so they say they’re simply ready for somebody to assist them. The authorities has supplied some help, however can’t attain everybody, so many depend on the goodwill of different residents and teams.





























Mirpur is house to a lot of Dhaka’s garment factories, which have begun reopening. The staff stroll lengthy distances to get to the factories, or crowd on to vehicles as a result of no protected transport has been offered.

As they go away the factories, staff inform me not a lot has modified other than extra hand-washing routines and a few precautions, however it is onerous to maintain bodily distance when there are literally thousands of staff in the factories.















I preserve my distance after I speak to them, nervous about infecting myself and others whereas I take my pictures. I’m used to being near everybody, bodily, and thru the connections I make with my topics. Now I view my metropolis by means of a telephoto lens. I miss capturing the element in individuals’s faces. Everyone is sporting masks; solely their eyes are seen however with out expression.















The first few instances of the virus have been reported in early March; on the time of writing, the dying toll in Bangladesh stands at 582, with 42,844 contaminated.





















































































A good friend misplaced his father to the coronavirus final week and now he, his spouse and his three-year-old baby are contaminated. Every time I return house from a visit outdoors, I can’t assist however panic over the following couple of days, nervous about whether or not I’ve been contaminated or am spreading the virus. Everyone in this metropolis is nervous. Even individuals residing on the road put on some sort of masks.

























































The authorities has introduced that from 31 May there will likely be a restricted easing of the lockdown, although it is removed from sure that Covid-19 is beneath management.

Nevertheless, this pandemic has given us the time to take a look at ourselves and determine what is necessary. It permits us to mirror upon what sort of civilisation we have now made and what we have now completed to nature. We can’t stay nicely in isolation – the world is related as by no means earlier than. Our precedence must be to stay by serving to others and to combat collectively towards the crises we face, whether or not this pandemic or local weather change.