Lockdown: Groups of up to six can meet in gardens from next week, Boris Johnson says

People will probably be ready to meet with up to six family and friends members in gardens and different non-public out of doors areas in England from next week, Boris Johnson has mentioned.

Announcing plans to start easing the lockdown, the prime minister mentioned small teams would permitted to collect outdoors from Monday, so long as social distancing guidelines have been maintained.

Mr Johnson mentioned “limited and cautious” adjustments have been being made to the restrictions stop a contemporary surge in coronavirus an infection charges.





Speaking on the Downing Street press convention, Mr Johnson mentioned: “I do know the toll that lockdown has taken on households and mates who’ve been unable to see one another.

“So from Monday we will allow up to six people to meet outside – provided those from different households continue strictly to observe social distancing rules by staying two metres apart.”

Allowing individuals to meet in parks initially was a “cautious first step” however Mr Johnson mentioned it was now doable to permit individuals to meet in gardens and personal out of doors areas as there was “no diffference in the health risk”.

He mentioned: “These adjustments imply family and friends can begin to meet their family members, maybe seeing each mother and father directly, or each grandparents directly.

“I know that for many this will be a long-awaited and joyful moment.”

