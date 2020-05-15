Lockdown could be lifted in different areas of UK in stages, No 10 confirms

Some components of the coronavirus lockdown could be eased at different charges in different elements of the UK, prime minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman has stated.

And restrictions could be reimposed in native areas if there are indications of a flare-up of the illness.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman stated that the Recovery Strategy doc launched by the federal government on Monday made clear that the authorities would be aware of rising information on native an infection charges when implementing the exit plan from lockdown.





“It could lead to some of the measures being eased at different rates in different parts of the country,” he stated. “At the identical time it could result in some measures being re-imposed in some elements of the nation and never in others.

“I’m not aware of any plans at the moment to do that with regard to schools.”

More follows…