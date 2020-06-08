Lockdown 4.0 Emerged as Top Trending Search Term on Google During May, ‘Coronavirus’ Query Dropped

Lockdown 4.0 was the top trending search term over all in India during May, Google unmasked while detailing search trends on the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The search giant also saw over 1,800 per cent growth in interest for query “coronavirus lockdown zones Delhi” over the month. The country imposed the national lockdown on March 24 to limit the spread of COVID-19. Since it completed three phases until May 17 and entered its fourth phase on May 18, numerous people used Google to comprehend the fresh instructions issued by the government.

Google said that the term “Lockdown 4.0” spiked over 3,150 percent in India throughout May, accompanied by the second top trending term “Eid Mubarak” that spiked over 2,650 percent. The term “coronavirus” dropped to 12th most searched topic overall from the third most searched topic in India during April. Search interest for coronavirus was also half the monthly volume for April. Nevertheless, it absolutely was still five times more searched than cricket — the sport which has a massive fascination with the country, both offline and online, and is a highly searched topic on the Web.

The top trending related topic for coronavirus on Google was “vaccine” that saw an increase of over 190 percent in May. Google said vaccine-related searches reached a new record high since 2004 during the month of May, with a regular peak was recorded on May 6. The query “Italy coronavirus vaccine” also spiked over 750 per cent. This demonstrates several people searched on Google to locate details about the coronavirus vaccine that is still in the works and is yet to reach the mass-testing stage.

Which infection is related to coronavirus — a trending coronavirus-related question

In addition to trending search queries, Google said that there have been some trending questions for coronavirus on its internet search engine from India in May. “Which disease is related to coronavirus” was dominating the list of those questions, accompanied by “where in China coronavirus first identified” and “can asymptomatic people spread coronavirus”.

Goa was their state with the greatest search interest for coronavirus over May, followed by Meghalaya and Chandigarh. Interestingly, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi weren’t one of the top 10 states ranked by search interest for coronavirus even though these three are the leading states with regards to active COVID-19 cases in the united states.

Most searched films in May

The topic coronavirus dropped behind Film, Meaning, News, and Weather that all are consistently highly searched topics in India. The listing of most searched films on Google throughout May was dominated by crime thriller Web series Paatal Lok. Tamil legal drama film Ponmagal Vandhal also reached the second spot, while Tipu Sultan movie was the next most searched film on the internet search engine. The latter, however, doesn’t always have any official presence on the box office.

