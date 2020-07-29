LocalBitcoins Ramps Up Compliance Efforts in New Partnership With Elliptic

RegionalBitcoins has actually partnered with blockchain intelligence company Elliptic– the current relocation in the veteran peer-to-peer exchange’s battle versus criminal activities on its platform.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, chief running officer at RegionalBitcoins, Elena Tonoyan, stated the partnership was an essential action in taking on the complex difficulty the platform deals with. She discussed:

“LocalBitcoins handles only Bitcoins — we don’t touch traditional currencies — hence we don’t have the same visibility to the traditional financial side as for example the banks. Additionally LocalBitcoins is very diverse and operates in 150+ countries, which creates its own challenges when it comes to the practical side.”

Tonoyan stated that handling to procedure and assess the authenticity of files– in several languages– of the website’s worldwide client base needs “a huge effort.”

RegionalBitcoins utilizes an international labor force– from over 20 nations– to assist in this. But beyond this variety, a partnership with Elliptic will bring access to more blockchain tracking tools that can assist avoid the illegal usage of RegionalBitcoins’ services.

The straight and narrow

RegionalBitcoins had actually especially currently tightened up confirmation treatments, as part of its efforts to abide by policies such as the EU’s 5th Money Laundering Directive (5AMLD) and global Know Your Customer (KYC) policies.

This has actually triggered some reaction– if one takes the 50% drop in trading volume in the months following the application of the steps at stated value.

Elliptic’s co-founder and chief researcher Tom Robinson has actually argued that presenting much better controls on websites like RegionalBitcoins has– whatever the expenses for appeal– safe significant gains in lowering criminal activities in the area:

“Like the rest of the crypto industry, peer-to-peer crypto exchanges have made huge strides in adapting to the new regulatory environment by introducing more stringent, technology-enabled anti-money laundering controls. Our data shows this has led to a 50% reduction in the volume of cryptoassets moving from dark markets to peer-to-peer exchanges.”

A compromise in between compliance and user personal privacy?

RegionalBitcoins CEO Sebastian Sonntag has actually definitively left the website’s earlier design of operation, promising today to “continue to invest heavily in AML and KYC to maintain a secure and trusted platform.”

Data shown Cointelegraph by RegionalBitcoins’s chief marketing officer Jukka Blomberg suggests that approximately 2.8 million trades were effectively finished on the website in between April and June2020 Those finished trades moved approximately 19,800 Bitcoin (BTC) each month, which Blomberg kept in mind represents “a slight increase in comparison with the first months of the year.”

Even as Blomberg competes that these statistics are testimony to “a healthy level of activity in the platform overall,” a look at the historic information verifies that RegionalBitcoins still has a method to precede recovering its previous peak volumes.

In an earlier interview with Cointelegraph, Tonoyan herself had actually argued: