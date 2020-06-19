Local woman’s husband detained in Detroit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area woman’s husband has been detained in Detroit for overstaying his visa.

The last 24 hours for Emma Thomas have been the longest of her life.

“That’s my new thing, I just cry and call, I call attorney’s, ICE detention centers,” she said.

Her husband Sam who is a resident of the UK is stuck, detained in Detroit while on his way here to WNY to pay the summer with Emma.

Emma says in December, the past time Sam came to visit, he was on an ESTA visa waiver program. The couple, who has been in the process of having a green card splits their visits.

But Emma says she made an error, and when booking his trip back to great britain, didn’t take into account the leap year, so Sam overstated his visit in the usa by a day. Now, when Sam traveled here just last night, that he was detained at a facility in Detroit.

Emma says she’s no idea what facility her husband is staying in in Detroit and says all she knows is he’s being sent back to the UK tonight.

She’s called elected officials like Congressman Brian Higgins for help. Higgins office tells 7 Eyewitness News it is considering this.

As for the fun summer she was hoping to possess with her husband, she says that won’t happen, and now the worst case scenario is Sam could possibly be banned from the US for five years.