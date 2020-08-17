Local woman who survived Pearl Harbor bombing recalls V-J Day celebrations | News

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV)– Yesterday significant 75 years considering thatV-J Day That was when Japan gave up, bringing World War II to an end.

One local woman was there for the celebrations that took place that day and she likewise saw the destruction that came prior to it.

“I am a World War II child survivor of the bombing of Pearl Harbor,” she Dorinda Makanaonalani Nicholson.

Nicholson invested her youth in Hawaii where her mom was born. Her dad was from Missouri.

Her memories of the bombing of Pearl Harbor are strong. Her memories of when Japan gave up are simply as vibrant.

“I will never forget August 15,” she stated. “That was the day that Japan decided, agreed, made the decision to surrender to the United States.”

Nicholson’s mom had actually simply ended up hula lessons and the 2 entered their automobile to head house. She keeps in mind the celebrations.

“I’m 10 years old,” she remembered. “I am happy, but I’m scared because of all the firecrackers that are going off under our car.”

She stated she’ll always remember the sight of among our soldiers standing in the dark near her house, alone and overwhelmed with feeling that the war was over.

” I can’t hear him sob, …