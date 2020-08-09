Local twin brothers start chair building business amid pandemic

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C.– Teenagers invest the majority of their summer seasons socializing with buddies, going on trip or being at camp.

The pandemic has, sadly, altered that for many kids, consisting of the NowakTwins

Aaron and Ryan Nowak, nevertheless, pick to utilize their brand-new discovered downtime to start a business and make a little cash.

The 13-year olds started Nowak Bros. where they specialize in building large wooden chairs for customers.

“It makes us work on teamwork,” discussed AaronNowak

His bro Ryan concurred and stated it likewise has actually taught them, “to not get angry at each other.”

The brothers began to construct chairs after they sat and enjoyed their daddy construct a set for their mom for Mother’sDay

They used up the trade of chair building and started to make chairs for household buddies.

In the previous 2 months, they submitted more than 20 orders with their client base growing.

The young boys stated they will not keep all of the income they get.

A part of it will go to assist the Davidson County AnimalShelter

“We will help people out with the money. Plus people will have chairs to sit in,” Ryan stated.

If you wish to discover more about the bro’s business or buy a chair, visit their Facebook page.