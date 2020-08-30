Local soldier’s remains returned home 70 years after missing in action

CORBIN,Ky (WYMT) – Wednesday, the remains of Corporal Billie Joe Hash were accompanied home, 70 years after being stated missing in action.

“If I could tell you all the people that have touched this casket to bring him home they would not fit in Corbin,” stated Hash’s niece, Peggy Bishop.

Friday, friends and family came together for a military honor service to acknowledge his sacrifice to the U.S.

“The way we have talked about it as a family this is not something we are sad about. This is a celebration. This is an awesome thing he is home. This is the same as a homecoming as if a solider that went and served four years came home. That’s the way we feel about this,” stated Malone.

Billie Hash, born and raised in Corbin, was simply 17 years old when he signed up with theArmy On December 6, 1950, he was reported missing in action when his system was assaulted by opponent forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.

That fight was a two-week-long bloodbath that pitted 30,000 U.S., South Korean and British soldiers versus 120,000 Chinese soldiers.

“There is no denying that this man is a hero that he served his last breath knowing that he was fighting for a greater cause beyond himself,” stated excellent nephew Travis Malone.

On December 31, 1953, the Army presumed Hash dead.

“That was the last interaction …