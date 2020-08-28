Local seniors move to restaurant parking lot to keep breakfast tradition alive

BOONVILLE – The pandemic wasn’t going to stop a group of Boonville seniors from getting together for breakfast each early morning, so they got innovative.

The group has actually collected for breakfast together for approximately twenty years. The pandemic has actually required them to moved their early morning conferences outside.

Each individual orders their food and after that signs up with the circle of collapsible chairs and yard chairs in the McDon ald’s parking lot off of I-70.

“Well, it gives us something to do besides sit and look at the walls everyday,” stated Don Arnold with a laugh.

For hours each early morning, the group small talk backward and forward, splitting jokes and switching stories.

“They’re good friends of mine, but we argue and we get into it and that’s part of it,” Bob Bail stated. “If you can’t say what you want to say, you better not be here.”

On a common early morning, about 20 individuals will reoccur from the circle of chairs in between 6:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Some stay for hours, others just for a couple of minutes. You can hear part of their story in the video listed below: