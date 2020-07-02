Local school bus driver gets college degree amid pandemic

When schools shifted to online learning, a Massachusetts bus driver decided to go back once again to class. Clayton Ward said he got burned out by attempting to work and attend college the first time.The 30-year-old Tennessee native sooner or later moved to Massachusetts and landed employment that would provide him the inspiration that he needed to earn his degree. The students he drove to school taught him a lesson in patience and told him he should be a teacher.”That hit home for me and finally I just, was like, ‘You know what, I am going back to school,'” he said.During the pandemic, Ward became one of many top students in his class, earned academic awards and finished with a great 4.0 GPA.This fall, that he plans to carry on attending classes with the aim of becoming a high school history teacher.Ward said the students that he drove to school every day taught him that achieving goals is more crucial than the method that you get there.”We all come from different walks of life,” he said. “One person might dress differently, one might act differently, but we’re all the same.”

When schools shifted to online learning, a Massachusetts bus driver decided to go back once again to class.

Clayton Ward said that he got burned out by trying to work and attend college the very first time.

The 30-year-old Tennessee indigenous eventually moved to Massachusetts and landed a job that will provide him the inspiration he had a need to earn his degree. The students that he drove to school taught him a lesson in patience and told him that he ought to be a teacher.

“That hit home for me and finally I just, was like, ‘You know what, I am going back to school,'” that he said.

During the pandemic, Ward became one of the top students in his class, earned academic awards and finished with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

This fall, he plans to continue attending classes with the goal of being a high school history teacher.

Ward said the students he drove to school each day taught him that achieving goals is more important than how you make it happen.

“We all come from different walks of life,” that he said. “One person might dress differently, one might act differently, but we’re all the same.”