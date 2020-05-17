Local remodeling company returns to work with new precautions

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — When Ohio shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of the work for the Keenan Company floor to a halt.

The company provides remodeling, electrical and plumbing, however it confronted a number of uncertainty.

“After the news of the coronavirus broke, it was kind of up in the air how we were going to deal with it,” co-owner Dan Keenan mentioned. In the preliminary days following the keep at dwelling order, they took benefit of the nicer climate to give attention to landscaping and exterior work.

For clients like Yuval Brisker, it meant dwelling in what felt like a development zone because the remodeling job inside his dwelling was briefly placed on maintain.

As the state reopens, work is now resuming, however with further precautions.

Co-owner Tosha Keenan mentioned they reached out to their clients and requested, “what can we do to make you feel comfortable for us to come into your home?”

In response, Keenan limits the variety of workers who’re coming into any given dwelling. In addition, they’re doing extra disinfecting and can put on masks when requested.

Now, they’re gearing up for extra work.

“The thing that’s picking up is phone calls,” Dan Keenan mentioned. “As things open up for the state, they open people’s minds too.”