Local photographer confident his business will survive despite COVID-19 burden | Local News

Those occasions consisted of the College World Series, the yearly Berkshire Hathaway investor conference, graduations and high-school sports.

“I mean, the College World Series, we’re talking about a third of some people’s income,” Wagener stated.

Prior to the flooding and ultimate pandemic that stalled business throughout the spring and summer season, Wagener stated business was trending up.

He included that the very same pattern might be discovered within the expert photography field in basic.

“There was a trend of people going back to professional photographers because of their lighting and posing skills, as well as the products that they were offering,” he stated. “So people wanted more professional images, and then coronavirus hit and now we’re all rethinking what we’re doing and how we’re going to do it.”

Now, Wagener stated some expert photographers might not recuperate.

“Some of them are just not going to be able to make because this is a tough business to be in,” he stated.

Wagener stated the most crucial time for professional photographers aiming to begin an expert business is available in the very first 3 to 5 years.