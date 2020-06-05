Local Officials in Myanmar’s Rakhine State Resign, Fearing Arrest by Military

Dozens of village and ward directors in a township in western Myanmar’s war-scarred Rakhine state submitted their resignations on Friday out of worry of arbitrary arrest by the Myanmar army, following the current detentions of three of their colleagues on terrorism expenses.

Government troopers have stepped up their seizures and arrests of village officers and different civilians in the state amid the 17-month armed battle towards the Arakan Army (AA), charging them underneath Myanmar’s Counter-Terrorism Law for allegedly having ties to the outlawed insurgent ethnic pressure.

Fifty-one village and ward directors in Myebon township, considered one of a number of areas in northern Rakhine hit by heavy preventing, filed resignation letters on the township administration workplace, a number of the officers informed RFA. The township has 14 wards and 59 village tracts.

“We don’t live in the conflict area,” stated one official in a piece of the township, who requested anonymity out of concern for his security. “We don’t have connections to AA troops. We never interact with terrorist organizations, and we don’t want them here.”

“But if the authorities keep arresting us on grounds of suspicion [about having links to the AA], we will not able to perform our administrative functions,” he added. “That’s why we are resigning.”

On Wednesday, army and police forces arrested Aung Than, a ward administrator from Myebon city, and villager Tin Tun believing them to have ties to the AA, officers stated.

Four days earlier, safety forces in Myebon township arrested Maung Zaw, administrator of A-ngu This village and Kyaw Myint, administrator of Ywa Thit Kay village, and charged them underneath two sections of the Counter-Terrorism Law for allegedly having connections to Arakan forces.

Family members of the 2 officers, who have been remanded by Myebon Township Court on Wednesday, say the accusations towards them are false.

Myebon township lawmaker Pe Than stated he believes that authorities will prosecute the pair.

“Yesterday, the ward administrator from the Thae Tan area was asked to sign as witness to the discovery of two cell phones and documents as evidence from the two men,” he stated. “I think the authorities are working on charging them.”

RFA couldn’t attain Myebon township administrator Zarni Kyaw for remark.

Htay Maung, deputy director of Rakhine state’s administrative division, stated he didn’t know concerning the arrests, whereas Aung Than Zaw, commander of Myebon Township Police Station, stated he couldn’t reply to media inquiries over the telephone.

Rule of regulation weakened

Pe Than stated Friday’s mass resignation of directors would weaken the rule of regulation and order in the area.

“So far, three administrators have been arrested, and it has intimidated other village administrators,” he stated. “Some are fleeing from their homes. If several administrators quit, no one will perform the administrative functions, and it will weaken the rule of law.”

“We need these administrators to secure peace and stability,” he added. “Their resignations, caused by fear, are not good for the region or for the government.”

Local residents stated that Myanmar troopers who’ve been posted to the police station in Myebon city since May have begun interrogations of directors and others in the realm, although the army was by no means beforehand in the area.

Myanmar army spokesman Brigadier Gen Zaw Min Tun informed RFA on Wednesday that he interrogations of Htay Maung and Aung Than Zaw revealed that they’ve hyperlinks to the AA, although a spokesman from the Arakan pressure denied it.

Scores of directors resigned from their positions in Rakhine’s Kyauktaw, Rathedaung, Mrauk-U, and Minbya townships in 2019, following the arrests of administrative officers amid the armed battle.

Reported by RFA’s Myanmar Service. Translated by Ye Kaung Myint Maung. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.