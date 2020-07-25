Local News Reporter Discovers She Has Cancer After A Viewer Spotted A Symptom On Live TV!

What an incredible story!

Victoria Price, an on-air reporter and reporter with WFLA News in Tampa, Florida shared an incredible story with the world onThursday While relentlessly covering the coronavirus pandemic for the previous couple of months, Price overlooked to entirely prioritize her own health– and was rattled back to truth when a viewer of among her live news hits mentioned something lethal.

Related: Alex Trebek Opens Up About Being ‘A Terrible Burden’ On Wife Amid Cancer Battle

Last month, Price got an e-mail from a viewer informing the girl to a noticeable swelling on her neck, and motivating her to examine it out with a medical professional. The TELEVISION character described the experience in an Instagram post to her individual page that has because gone viral, composing in part (listed below):

“As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too.”

OMG!!!

The girl then exposed that since of the viewer’s eagle-eyed listening, she’s entering on Monday for surgical treatment to eliminate the malignant growth, along with her thyroid gland and a number of affected lymph nodes. As Price herself keeps in mind in the message, physicians are “hopeful” that such early (and distinct!) detection will show life-saving.

The reporter continued with her message, taking a look at the larger image surrounding this medical wonder:

“Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It’s a scary and humbling thought. I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh? The world is a tough place these days. Don’t forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other.”

Amen to that! We are getting teary-eyed up in here, genuine!

Below, read Price’s complete message together with a set of photos, consisting of a screenshot of the specific e-mail she got that might have simply provided her years more of life ahead:

So incredible.

And motivating, too! Thank goodness for great individuals like that viewer … we require more individuals like that in this world!

This Wasn’ t The First Time …

Ready for this story to get a bit crazier? This isn’t even the very first time an eagle-eyed viewer has observed something awry with a tv character’s thyroid!

Back in 2015, a nurse called Ryan Read was seeing a marathon day of HGTV‘s struck program Flip or Flop when she discovered something seriously worrying about star Tarek El Moussa‘s neck. Alarmed (and trained by her day task!), she composed a letter to the program’s production business asking to get El Moussa to a medical professional instantly.

Sure enough, it was the starts of thyroid cancer, however Read’s quick-thinking action permitted El Moussa the time to have surgical treatment and wind up with a totally tidy expense of health, though with some other unassociated issues at play, too.

Now, Tarek is entirely healthy once again– simply as we really hope Victoria will be previously too long, too! And to believe … looming disaster was avoided merely when someone seeing TELEVISION chose to pay a bit more detailed attention. Amazing!