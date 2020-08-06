Local man’s stolen motorcycle, found 7 years later, prompts push for national change | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

BELTON, Mo.– Those regrettable sufficient to have their cars and truck stolen understand all to well the chances of ever seeing it once again are slim.

But the current discovery of a motorcycle stolen 7 years back has actually triggered police to re-evaluate how stolen automobiles are reported, so that it will not be so simple for burglars to get away with the criminal offense.

“I came home from work, and it was missing,” stated Rickey Trahan, describing his 2003 Honda motorcycle that he restored with his sibling while he remained in college.

It was stolen in 2013 from in front of the Belton house where he had actually then been living. He reported the theft to cops.

For 7 years he never ever heard a word– previously.

“I get a certified letter in the mail saying your vehicle has been recovered,” Trahan stated.

The letter was from a tow lot where Trahan’s bike had actually been for more than year. The tow lot chose it up by demand of the Missouri State Highway Patrol after it had actually been associated with a cops chase.

Why didn’t cops inform him his bike had been found?

“Highway patrol chased the bike and arrested the driver, but when we ran the VIN number, it wasn’t stolen,” statedCpl Nate Bradley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Bradley stated many stolen lorry records end up being non-active after 4 years …